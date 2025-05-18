Taraba JSC approves promotion of 541 staff

The Taraba State Judicial Service Commission (JSC) on Friday approved the promotion of 541 judicial staff and the appointment of an Acting Chief Registrar, Acting Deputy Chief Registrar, and Acting Directors.

Barr. Talatu Abubakar Jen, the Secretary of the State JSC, in a press statement signed and made available to the Nigerian Tribune, indicated that the development followed the Commission’s 124th meeting held in Jalingo on Friday, 16th May 2025, and chaired by the Taraba State Chief Judge, Hon. Justice Joel Agya.

According to the statement, the appointments and promotions were made to ensure effective administration within the judicial system of Taraba State.

The statement disclosed that the State JSC approved the appointments of Christian Jonah as Acting Chief Registrar, Customary Court of Appeal, and Absolom Peter Jen as Acting Deputy Chief Registrar, Customary Court of Appeal.

Others appointed include Nadunya B. Gamiya as Acting Director of Audit, High Court of Justice, and Peter Inusa Ngai as Acting Director of Personnel Management, Customary Court of Appeal.

The Commission also approved the constitution of a Promotion and Disciplinary Committee, made up of the following: