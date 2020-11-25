Taraba IDPs seek security protection to return home

The Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Taraba State have demand the security of lives and property to enable them to return to their ancestral homes.

This follows the directive of governor Darius Ishaku for the displaced persons in the Jukun/Tiv crisis to return to their ancestral homes for the establishment of peace and development in the state.

In a letter addressed to heads of security agencies in the state which a copy was made available to journalists, the displaced persons from Tor Iorshagher community and other adjoining villages in Wukari local government have called on the Police, the Department of State Security (DSS), the Army and other security agencies to protect their movement.

The letter which was signed by the village head, Zaki Ordue Amouta and elders of the communities, the people said the move was to avoid the situation where unpatriotic elements would take advantage of the large movement of people to their homes to cause chaos.

“We want to call on security agencies to provide us with the necessary security protection in accordance with the law to avoid misguided persons and criminal elements from taking advantage of the large movement of people to their homes to create chaos in the area.

“As law-abiding citizens, we find it imperative to officially notify you of our intention to start returning to our ancestral homes beginning Thursday, November 26.

“We want to appreciate Governor Darius Ishaku for his efforts towards restoring peace in Wukari local government in particular and the Southern part of the state in general.

“Crisis does nothing but only destroy people’s general well being, and hinders their development,” the statement reads.

The community leaders in their letter regretted the situation that sparked a common misunderstanding between two persons in a remote village of Kente on April 1, 2019, eventually degenerated into a wild spread crisis claiming lives and valuable property in the southern part of the state.

