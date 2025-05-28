Taraba IDPs renew appeal to Gov Kefas ahead of civic reception

Internally displaced persons (IDPs) of Tiv extraction in Taraba have renewed their appeal to Governor Agbu Kefas to prioritise their safe return and integration, especially access to education for their children.

The appeal comes ahead of a civic reception scheduled for May 31, 2025, in Wukari Local Government Area.

The IDPs, who have been living in makeshift camps in Benue State for over five years, lamented the continued neglect of their children, who are growing up without education or basic support.

They called on the governor to include them in his free education policy and ongoing reforms in the education sector.

Stakeholders, including civil society organisations and legal experts, have also criticised the governor’s free education program for excluding displaced children.

They warned that the state risks losing a generation to ignorance and trauma if deliberate steps are not taken to include these children.

The IDPs and stakeholders are urging Governor Kefas to take proactive steps to address their plight, including initiating a comprehensive reconciliation process and providing support for their voluntary return and resettlement.

The civic reception presents an opportunity for the governor to heed their call for justice, healing, and inclusion.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE