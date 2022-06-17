Taraba govt, RISE begin move to end HIV/AIDS by 2030

Taraba state government through the Taraba state AIDS control agency (TACA), in partnership with RISE Nigeria, with the support from USAID, on Friday, inaugurated a special media team to assist sensitise citizens on HIV/AIDS to meet the UN target of ending the virus by 2030.

Dr Garba Danjuma, the Director-General of the agency noted at the event that the idea was to boost the agency’s level of awareness on HIV/AIDS to the people and ensure the unborn children of positive mothers are born negative.

According to him, an HIV-free society in the state by 2030 was the agency’s aim and believe the media’s role in educating the people was key to driving the idea to reality.

“Your inauguration today as, Taraba State HIV/AIDS Media Advocacy Team (THAMAT), is to help us sensitise the pregnant women to always go for antenatal care where they can be tested free for HIV and ensure the unborn child is born HIV-free even if the mother is positive.

“This awareness should also reach to the people we call (the key population), these are sex workers, we want them to get adequate knowledge on how to prevent the virus.

“The media is a critical stakeholder in the HIV and AIDS response in Nigeria. Your role as agenda-setting, informing the public and entertainment is very key for any sector of development for a nation and we believe that you can help us actualise the dream of ending HIV/AIDS by 2030.” The DG expressed.

Earlier, Dr Joseph Chiegil, the team leader of the Reaching Impact, and Saturation Epidemic Control (RISE Nigeria) said RISE was partnering with TACA to ensure the actualisation of eliminating HIV/AIDS by 2030.

He disclosed that RISE was partnering with the agency on HIV counselling and testing services, HIV care and treatment services, Viral load services, Robust monitoring evaluation and learning system as well as health system strengthening to ensure possible elimination of the virus.

