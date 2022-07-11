Taraba govt hails FG over technology transfer agreement with Uganda

Taraba State Government has commended the federal government through the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), over the agreement to work with the Ugandan government on technology transfer.

Hon. Alhassan Hamman Gassol, the state Commissioner for science and technology and the supervising commissioner for information, made the commendation while speaking to our correspondent on Monday in Jalingo, described the FG’s decision as a commendable step to boost the technological sector.

Correspondent reports that the Federal government through the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), had on Friday signed an agreement to work with the Ugandan Embassy in Nigeria in the areas of bilateral strategic partnership on technology transfer, agro processing, renewable energy amongst others.

The commissioner noted that the idea would benefit Taraba state in the area of agro technology, owing to fact that the state was purely an agralian state and the governor Darius Ishaku’s continues strive to ensure the transformation of the sector to meet international standard.

“We sincerely commend the federal government for the agreement to work with Uganda government for technology transfer which we believe would complement the governor Ishaku’s agro transformation efforts.

“We have long been waiting for avenue like this to showcase our rich Agricultural potential to the entire world and create the difference by boosting job opportunity for youths.

“The step taking by the federal government is one that would highly benefit Taraba state and will would soon commence the training of reasonable number of youths in that regard” The commissioner expressed.

Nigerian Tribune also reports that the Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive of NASENI, Prof. Mohammed Haruna, expressed during the signing of the agreement that, there was need for African countries to look inward in the development of the region using science, technology and innovation.

