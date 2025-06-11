Taraba govt donates N50m to Niger flood victims

The Taraba State government has expressed its sympathy for the government and people of Niger State following the recent flood disaster in Mokwa.

A delegation from Taraba, led by Senator Manu Haruna, who represents Taraba Central, visited the Government House in Minna to convey condolences on behalf of the Taraba State Government to Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago.

Senator Haruna described the flood as a monumental loss and a national disaster, emphasizing that the Taraba State government shares in the grief experienced by the government and people of Niger State, particularly the affected families.

He also announced a donation of N50 million to support the victims of the flood disaster.

In his response, the State Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago appreciated the visit and the donation from the government and people of Taraba State.

READ MORE FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE