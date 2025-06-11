Latest News

Taraba govt donates N50m to Niger flood victims

Adelowo Oladipo
Flood victims

The Taraba State government has expressed its sympathy for the government and people of Niger State following the recent flood disaster in Mokwa.

A delegation from Taraba, led by Senator Manu Haruna, who represents Taraba Central, visited the Government House in Minna to convey condolences on behalf of the Taraba State Government to Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago.

Senator Haruna described the flood as a monumental loss and a national disaster, emphasizing that the Taraba State government shares in the grief experienced by the government and people of Niger State, particularly the affected families.

He also announced a donation of N50 million to support the victims of the flood disaster.

In his response, the State Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago appreciated the visit and the donation from the government and people of Taraba State.

READ MORE FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
 Join our WhatsApp Channel now

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) logo Counterfeit drugs national concern need govt, citizens’ efforts to control ─ NAFDAC
Next Article Ibadan-based businessman, Lamidi Ajadi, is dead ‘Illustrious personality’, Adelabu mourns Pa Ajadi

Frontpage Today

Subscribe to e-Paper

E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune

Welcome

Install
×