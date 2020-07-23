Taraba govt begins distribution of drugs worth N49m to primary health care

Taraba State government, through the state Primary Health Care Development Agency (TSPHCDA), has Thursday begin the distribution of drugs worth N49 million to primary health care centres in the state.

Dr Innocent VakKai, Commissioner for Health, who launched the distribution in Jalingo said, the gesture was to reintroduce the hitherto comatose Drug Revolving Programme in Taraba.

According to him, the programme was to address the challenge of perennial out of stock syndrome in both the urban and ruler primary health care centres in Taraba, and in complementing the administrative efforts of governor Ishaku toward improving health care service delivery in the state, and asked the primary health care development agency to ensure sustainable use of the drugs.

Alh. Aminu Hassan, the Executive Secretary of the Agency, in his address, commended governor Ishaku for insisting on the best health care services for the citizens and assured that the drugs would be used for the purpose they were procured for.

According to the E.S, the agency had already developed mechanisms to prevent diversion of drugs as it has mapped out plans to start supplying directly to local government primary health care authorities in other to put a stop on the issues of patients buying drugs from patent medical stores.

