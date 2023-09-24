The Taraba Government has approved N75,000 allowance for National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members posted to schools in the state.

This was said in a press statement by Zainab Usman, the state Commissioner for Information and Reorientation.

She said: “As an emergency response to the education situation, His Excellency has approved significant allowances for National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members serving in Taraba State schools:

“An additional ten thousand naira will be added to their monthly allowance. A one-time payment of fifty thousand naira as medical allowance. An accommodation allowance of twenty-five thousand naira per term, totaling seventy-five thousand naira for three terms.”

Exceptional corps members “who distinguish themselves while serving in schools will be offered automatic employment opportunities,” the statement read.

According to the commissioner, other procedures are also being implemented to guarantee transparency in Taraba’s enrollment and teaching processes.

According to him, the rise in new enrollments in both elementary and secondary schools during the last 10 working days has prompted an immediate response.

“Commencing this term, an ICT-based registration system will be introduced. This will apply to teachers and both new and returning students. Ensuring that they are registered will guarantee the provision of essential school materials upon their arrival,” the statement added.

She also said “Uniforms, shoes, socks, and books will be made available by January to support students in their pursuit of education” while in the coming year, the State Government will cover the examination fees for all SS3 students, enabling them to write both WAEC and NECO examinations.

“Exceptional students will be eligible for sponsorship and scholarships,” the commissioner said.

Aside from that, “Adult learners seeking new enrollment should be directed to the various Mass Education Centers, ensuring accessibility to education for all”.





“Schools that have reached their maximum capacity in terms of facilities will implement a shifting system temporarily while additional buildings are provided to meet the increasing demand,” the commissioner noted.

