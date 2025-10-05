Taraba gov urged to align with Tinubu to attract federal projects 

The Concerned Taraba Youth Group has appealed to Governor Agbu Kefas to align politically with President Bola Tinubu by joining the All Progressives Congress (APC), saying such a move would help attract more federal projects to the state.

Speaking at a press conference in Jalingo on Saturday, the group said the governor’s alignment with the federal government could help revive key infrastructure and accelerate the completion of projects such as the Mambilla Hydro Power Project.

The group’s spokesperson, Comrade Shedrack Iremiya Gani, expressed concern over what he described as the neglect and abandonment of several federal projects in Taraba, blaming it on the state’s lack of political alignment with the ruling party.

He said, “Considering the continued deterioration and the abandoned state of federal projects in Taraba, we wish to appeal to Governor Agbu Kefas to align with President Bola Tinubu to attract federal presence in the state.

“We want the governor to make history by living the PDP and align with Tinubu in the APC. We believe that these steps will attract positive development like the actualization of the long anticipated Mambilla Hydro power project, the Zing Jalingo Wukari road and many others, as currently happening in APC states.

“We believe that if Taraba become an APC state, President Tinubu will Construct the Jalingo- Gembu, Takum – Lau and Wukari – Karim Lamido roads, create empowerment schemes and job opportunities for youths in the state. Our desire is to see Taraba prosper in all aspects of development.

“We know that governor Agbu Kefas has tried by reforming the education, healthcare, and empowerment sectors, which the commitment have rekindled confidence among youths, we however wish to appeal for his alliance with the president in the APC to make Taraba state great.

“Critical projects that could transform our economy and create jobs for our youth have been abandoned for too long. The Ibi Bridge, a gateway for trade and commerce, the collapsed Namnai Bridge, which has cut off communities and opportunities, as well as the worsening situation of the Federal highways.

“Nigeria today is being driven by the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu and we do not want Taraba to be left out of the Tinubu’s transformational drive. For us as a state to attract federal attention, our Governor need to work side by side with the president.

“If Governor Kefas joins the All Progressives Congress (APC), Taraba will gain direct access to federal projects, resources, and opportunities that our citizens desired for.

“We wish to inform Nigerians that Taraba youths are United in this call for governor Agbu Kefas to join the APC and work with President Tinubu to attract the citizens desired development to Taraba state.”

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

