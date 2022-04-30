Taraba FRSC begins special operation for Sallah celebration

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Taraba State Command says it has deployed Officers, for a Sallah special operation in the state.

According to the command, a special marshal, Patrol vehicles and Ambulances to ensure free flow of traffic and prompt response in case of crashes during the Sallah period have been deployed.

Corps Commander Selina Williams, the Taraba Sector Commander disclosed this in an interview with newsmen in Jalingo.

According to her, the deployment became necessary since the celebration involved the mass movement of people across the state which would pose road traffic challenges.

“This warrants the command to embark on special Sallah operations to ensure hitch-free celebrations in Taraba.

“Part of the activities lined up are robust public enlightenment at places of worship, motor parks, traffic control at Eid Fitr grounds, major roundabouts and junctions,” she said.





She disclosed that the focus of the operations are excessive speeding dangerous driving, overloading lane indiscipline, route violation and use of phone while driving.

Others are driving with worn-out tyres or without spare tyres, violation of Seatbelt/child restraint use violation, Passenger manifest violation and so on.

While warning that violators would be adequately sanctioned, Williams noted that the campaigns were also on print and electronic media to ensure adequate publicity.

“In case of any emergency, the command has provided toll-free numbers: (122), to call for an immediate response,” she said.

Williams enjoined all to drive to stay alive, wishing everyone a joy-filled Sallah celebration.

