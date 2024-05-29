The Chairman Jalingo Local Government Council, Dr Aminu Jauro Hassan has commended Governor Agbu Kefas over the eventful one year of his administration.

The Jalingo council chairman who also the ALGON Chairman Taraba, described Kefas’ achievements within one year as transformative to ensuring a new Taraba of the citizens’ dreams.

In a press release issued to journalists on Wednesday, the council boss expressed that the one year anniversary of the governor was a significant period of growth, development, and visionary leadership.

“The relentless commitment of Governor Kefas to the prosperity of Taraba State has been evident through his various initiatives and policies aimed at enhancing the quality of life for all citizens.

“Over the past year, Governor Kefas has demonstrated exceptional leadership by promoting economic growth through policies that have stimulated local businesses, attracted investments, and fostered economic diversification. These measures have not only boosted the state’s economy but have also created job opportunities, thereby reducing unemployment rates and improving living standards.

The construction and renovation of critical infrastructure, including roads, schools, and healthcare facilities have significantly enhanced accessibility and service delivery, contributing to the overall well-being of the citizens.

“Launching free education programs and carrying out reforms aimed at providing quality education and equipping the youth with essential skills for the future. This commitment to education is preparing the next generation for the challenges of tomorrow and ensuring that every child in Taraba State has access to learning opportunities.

The healthcare advancements program of the governor which includes, upgrading existing healthcare facilities, building new ones, and ensuring that medical supplies and personnel are adequately provided to meet the needs of the populace has strengthened the healthcare system to ensure that all citizens have access to quality medical care.

“The Support in the agricultural sector which is the backbone of our economy, through innovative techniques and providing farmers with necessary resources has increased agricultural productivity, and guaranteed the food security of Taraba.

“The implementation of the social welfare programs to cater for the needs of the less privileged, promote inclusiveness and equality across the state. The programs has provided essential services and support to vulnerable groups, ensuring that no one is left behind in the state’s progress.

“The achievements of the past year under Governor Kefas’s administration are a testament to his dedication and effective governance. He has not only laid a strong foundation for continued progress but has also inspired confidence in the future of Taraba.”

