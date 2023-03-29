Terna Chikpa

Taraba state governor Darius Ishaku has advised the state governor-elect, col. Kefas Agbu to concentrate more on stomach infrastructure to have the mass’s support.

Ishaku advised on Tuesday in Jalingo when the governor-elect paid homage to him after receiving the certificate of return.

According to the governor, he has discovered that the masses were more concerned about stomach infrastructure rather than physical development which he believed was in the interest of the state.

“Concentrate more on stomach infrastructure to get the mass’s support. I have discovered that the lack of stomach infrastructure in my administration is the reason why I am being criticized.

“The people are more concerned about stomach infrastructure. I feel that physical projects that are the foundation for economic development are not cherished and celebrated by the masses in Taraba so I want you to concentrate more on stomach infrastructure to get the masses to support”. Gov. Ishaku advised.

Meanwhile, the governor-elect, Col. Kefas Agbu expressed that he would ensure a possible new Taraba that would be envious for all Nigerians.

Agbu promised that he would introduce developmental base policies and programs that would transform Taraba to be among contending Nigerian states in all sectors of development.

