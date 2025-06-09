Taraba community laments govt’s neglect after herdsmen attack

The Munga Dosso community in Karim Lamido Local Government Area of Taraba State has lamented what it described as complete neglect by the government following a recent deadly attack by suspected herdsmen, which left several people dead and others injured.

During a press conference held on Monday in Jalingo, the community condemned the silence and inaction of the federal, state, and local governments.

They described the response as insensitive and a clear disregard for human life, especially considering that no official visited the community after the incident or attended the mass burial of the victims.

The community called on Governor Agbu Kefas to reinforce the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law to help put an end to the recurring attacks by herdsmen in Taraba State. Mr. Robert Bukar, Secretary of the Munga Dosso community, also called for immediate deployment of security personnel to the area to enable displaced farmers to safely return to their farmlands.

He urged the government to conduct a full investigation into the attack, bring the perpetrators to justice, and restore peace to the affected communities.

Bukar rejected allegations by some Fulani individuals who claimed that the Munga Dosso community attacked Fulani people in Wuro Guga, Jen Ardido, and Lapai, as well as killed Fulani-owned cows. He dismissed these as false accusations aimed at covering up the violent acts carried out against his community.

He recalled that Munga Dosso has endured repeated assaults from herdsmen over the years, citing past incidents such as the killing of Mr. Jonah Taimam while working on his farm in February 1991, the murder of Mr. Francis Daura in May 1997, the killing of Mr. Boniface Shamaki, and the attacks on Mr. Abba Yakubu and Mr. Joshua Masaibi in June of the same year.

He also mentioned the killing of Mr. Danfulani Akila in July 2021. Most recently, on May 12, 2025, eight young people were killed,some returning from their farms, others from school while twelve others sustained varying degrees of injuries in a fresh attack by suspected herdsmen.

Bukar said that despite some suspects being arrested with assault rifles by the divisional police headquarters in Karim Lamido during the most recent incident, they were allegedly released the following day without facing any charges.

Describing Munga Dosso as a peace-loving and accommodating community, he emphasized that its people have never initiated conflict with the Fulani and have consistently chosen coexistence, even after previous provocations.

The community appealed to local, national, and international stakeholders to initiate lasting peace efforts and promote ethnic understanding in Karim Lamido. They also urged the Fulani community to desist from spreading what they described as false and malicious claims on social media.

“Despite our calm and peaceful pursuit of justice, the Fulani community has continued to spread falsehoods online, demanding justice against us. We call on them to stop this campaign of misinformation. True justice will come in this life and the next,” Bukar concluded.

