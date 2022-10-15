Taraba College of Nursing commends Gov Ishaku for reviving the institution

The Provost of Taraba State College of Nursing and midwifery Jalingo, Mrs Esther Danjuma has commended Governor Darius Ishaku for reviving the institution after ten years of its abandonment.

Danjuma gave the commendation in a press release on Saturday while reacting to media publications that the governor abandoned the school to decay, and defended that ten years after the school was abandoned by the previous administration, governor Ishaku revive it and is now producing 450 nursing graduates yearly.

She said the action was politically motivated to underscore the good work of governor Ishaku in transforming the school.

“Governor Darius Ishaku’s government has succeeded in repositioning the school despite the decayed infrastructural and academic collapse it inherited which led to the school’s banning by the nursing highest regulatory body.

“Taraba State college of nursing and Midwifery Jalingo will be one of the legacies Ishaku administration would be remembered for. Academic activities in the institution were halted for ten years by the Nigeria Nursing Board for neglect by previous administrations.

“The cheering news is that the Institution is now in full operation following a state of emergency declared by Ishaku’s administration on the health sector.

“Although, the heavy rainstorms witnessed in the state affected the roof of some ongoing building projects in the school that doesn’t mean governor Darius Ishaku has abandoned the school to decay.

“Some groups of persons and politicians are only dragging the institution into murky political water with the intention to underscore the good work Governor Ishaku has done in transforming the institution” The provost defended.

