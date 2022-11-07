Taraba assembly staff commence indefinite strike over 7 years unpaid allowances

The staff of Taraba state House of Assembly Jalingo have commenced an indefinite striking over 7 years of unpaid allowances.

The staff under the umbrella of Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) Taraba State Secretariat, House Of Assembly Complex Jalingo, in a letter signed by its chairman and secretary, Ibrahim Bala Yusuf and Yahuda M. Atwen, explained that the decision follow a non-compliance to the seven days ultimatum issued to governor Darius Ishaku to clear their seven years outstanding allowances.

The association directed all staff of the assembly to remain at home until their rightful demands are complied with.

Tribune Online reports that the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) Taraba state University chapter had last week threatened to also embark on an indefinite strike over traffic quarter salary.

This is even as pensioners’ mass protest over unpaid entitlements for ten years enters week three.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How Leaders Handle Criticism

Criticism is the leader’s unwritten recompense. Leaders are criticized for issues they have control over as well as those about which they can do nothing. They are criticized for the sublime…

2023: Tinubu Plans Budgetary Expansion To Stimulate Economic Growth

In continuation of our analysis of presidential candidates’ economic plans which started last week with Alhaji Atiku Abubakar’s economic blueprint, today we consider the economic agenda of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu…

DisCos Pay Over N212billion To NBET In 6 Months

Between January and June 2022, electricity distribution companies (DisCos) paid N212billion of their total invoice to the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Plc (NBET) , reports have shown…

MONDAY LINES: A Case For Yoruba Unity

I want to write about the civil war in Egbe Afenifere, then I remember what happened to the lame orphan who thought he could be the referee in a fight of witches. He was too ‘small’ for that magisterial job…