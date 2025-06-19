Taraba Assembly holds public hearing to establish new varsity

The Taraba State House of Assembly in Jalingo held a public hearing on Thursday regarding a “Bill for the Establishment of Taraba State University of Tropical Agriculture and Climate Action.”

This bill was co-sponsored by Hon. Abel Peter Diah, representing the Mbamnga state constituency, Hon. Nelson C. Len, representing Nguroje constituency, and Hon. Abdulazeez Titon, representing Gembu constituency.

Stakeholders from various sectors—including government officials, academia, civil society organizations, and professional bodies—expressed their support for the initiative.

They noted that the establishment of the university would greatly enhance agricultural research and climate adaptation efforts within the state.

Chief G.T. Kataps, the Secretary to the Government of Taraba State, spoke at the event and described the bill as a significant milestone in the pursuit of sustainable agricultural development in Taraba.

He commended the bill’s sponsors for their foresight, emphasizing that the university would not only address food security challenges but also empower youth and stimulate local economies.

“The bill seeking for the establishment of the Taraba state University of Tropical Agriculture and Climate Action, Gembu, in Sadauna local government will improve agricultural research and climate adaptation initiatives in Taraba.

“The establishment of the university will be a breakthrough in many life reality considering the regional long standing marginalization since the 1961 plebiscite. The unique climate and fertile land in the Mambila Plateau is suitable for the establishment of such a specialized institution.

“We called on the state government to ensure adequate funding and infrastructural support to make the university operational and impactful.

“We also urged the host community to cooperate with the government by providing land and other resources necessary for the takeoff of the institution”. The stakeholders supported.

Earlier, Hon. Abel Peter Diah, one of the co-sponsors of the bill while expressing the assembly members commitment to ensure the actualization of the university, the former speaker informed that the idea was to build the state agricultural and climate resilient future to attract innovation among youths in Taraba.

