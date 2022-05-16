Taraba APC leaders draw battle line, as group seeks LG’s party chairmen replacement

The embattled chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Taraba State, Barr. Ibrahim El-Sudi and a governorship aspirant on the platform of the party Chief David Sabo Kente (DSK), on Monday, draw a battle line over the replacement of (4) local government party chairmen.

Chief Kente’s campaign organization in a press briefing in Jalingo, opposed the appointment and inauguration of the four local government party chairmen by the embattled State Chairman of the party, Barr Ibrahim Tukur El-Sudi.

Hon. Abba Akawuzaga, Chairman of the team opposed that the act was unilateral and unacceptable.

“We hereby vehemently oppose the unilateral decision of the state APC chairman, Barr. Ibrahim El-Sudi for replacing four local government party chairmen without due process.

“It is on record that the splinter local government Chairmen that were inaugurated on Saturday were never elected by the congress in line with the provisions of the constitution of our great party and so could not stand as chairmen of these respective local government areas.

“The implications of what transpired on Saturday do not only invalidate the El-Sudi led state exco, the chairmen he is trying to set aside came on board through the same process that brought him and the state executive to power.





“We state here that the act has also opened a window for litigations and agitations, this means that whatever actions were taken by these unelected and illegitimate officials can be challenged in court and nullified,” he said.

Hon. Abba called on the National Headquarters of the party to urgently address the matter before it may crash and damage the party’s image in the state.

He alleged that Barr. El-Sudi was dancing to the dictates of some desperate individuals and moneybag politicians who are desperate to clinch the governorship ticket of the party through illegitimate means.

Correspondent reports that the El-Sudi led exco had earlier on Saturday inaugurated four local government party Chairmen in the Southern part of Taraba State.

