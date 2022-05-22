Taraba APC Guber aspirant denies stepping down

A governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Taraba state, Chief David Sabo Kente on Sunday denied the rumour making the rounds that he has stepped down for another candidate who seems to be the party’s anointed candidate.

Kente told Nigerian Tribune in Jalingo that the rumour was the handiwork of mischief makers who were threatened by his ambition, and promised that they would not succeed.

“I have not and will never step down for anybody in this race to rescue Taraba from maladministration.

“In fact, I am even getting stronger by the day as I consult with the people of the state and I can tell you I am not contemplating stepping down.

“The mission to bring massive development to Taraba would not be played within the build-up to the upcoming APC primaries” Kente denied.

Nigerian Tribune reports that chief Kente had in 2015, resigned as Director of Finance at the National Assembly to contest the governorship seat in Taraba.





