Tanzania varsity confers honorary doctorate on Akinwumi Adesina

The President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr Akinwumi Ayodeji Adesina, has been honoured by the Tanzanian government and the country’s oldest university in recognition of his visionary leadership and exceptional contributions to Africa’s development.

At its 55th Graduation Ceremony (Cluster 1) held last Friday, the University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM) — Tanzania’s oldest and most prestigious institution — conferred a Doctor of Science (honoris causa) degree on Dr Adesina, celebrating his transformative impact on Africa’s socio-economic landscape and steadfast support for Tanzania’s development agenda.

Presenting the honorary degree, UDSM Chancellor and former Tanzanian President, Dr Jakaya Mrisho Kikwete, lauded Dr Adesina’s enduring legacy and recalled Tanzania’s early support for his AfDB presidency.

In his acceptance speech, Dr Adesina expressed profound gratitude to the university and reaffirmed his close bond with the Tanzanian people.

“I am deeply honoured to receive this honorary doctorate from Tanzania’s most prestigious university. I thank the Chancellor, Vice Chancellor, University Council, faculty, and staff for this incredible recognition,” he said.

Addressing the graduating Class of 2025, he urged them to embrace their role as change-makers:

“You are the game-changers. Today, you graduate not just with knowledge—but with the freedom to lead, to innovate, and to transform your communities and the world.”

He also highlighted the AfDB’s critical role in Tanzania’s development under his leadership, noting that the Bank had disbursed over $4.73 billion to the country — more than half of its cumulative commitments since 1971.

Barely a day after the ceremony, Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan extended the recognition by naming the Dodoma Outer Ring Road — a 112.3-kilometre highway nearing completion — after Dr Adesina.

While addressing a public rally in Mtumba, Dodoma, during a project inspection on Saturday, 14 June 2025, the President described the move as a tribute to Dr Adesina’s leadership and the Bank’s “unwavering support” for Tanzania’s infrastructure ambitions.

“As he nears the end of his term, I wish to express my heartfelt appreciation for his support to our country,” President Samia said. “To honour his contribution, and that of the African Development Bank in strengthening our transport sector, I have approved the minister of Works’ proposal to name the Dodoma Outer Ring Road after him.”

She then formally declared: “So, I now declare that the Dodoma Outer Ring Road shall be called Dr Akinwumi Adesina Road.”

Joining her on the tour were Dr Adesina, his wife, former President Kikwete, and senior Tanzanian government officials.

The newly named Dr Akinwumi Adesina Road is among several transformative AfDB-backed projects in Tanzania, designed to ease traffic, boost trade, and accelerate economic growth.

President Samia and Dr Adesina also visited the Msalato International Airport construction site — another AfDB-funded transport project that will directly connect to the renamed highway and help cement the Bank’s legacy in building integrated, future-ready infrastructure.

Dr Adesina, who has served as AfDB President since 2015 and was re-elected in 2020, has led the Bank through impactful reforms anchored on the High 5s development agenda: Light Up and Power Africa, Feed Africa, Industrialise Africa, Integrate Africa, and Improve the Quality of Life for the People of Africa.

As his tenure nears its end, the dual honours bestowed by Tanzania — academic and civic — mark a symbolic tribute to a career defined by service, vision, and transformative results across the continent.

“This honour is not just for me,” Dr Adesina said. “It is for all those who believe in Africa’s potential, who work every day to build a better, more inclusive future. Tanzania, I thank you from the depths of my heart.”

