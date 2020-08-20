Tansian university gives 101 indigent students scholarship

THE founder, Tansian University Umunya, Anambra State, Rev. Professor Johnbosco Akam, recently awarded scholarship worth millions of naira to 101 indigent students in the South-East Nigeria in commemoration of his 73th birthday.

Professor Akam, who clocked 73 on Saturday, August 15, 2020, hails from Uka-Uga in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Addressing the gathering, Akam disclosed that giving scholarship to put smiles on the faces of the downtrodden in the society gave him joy.

According to him, the scholarship scheme is a programme under his education foundation, the Prof. Johnbosco Akam Education Foundation, established since 1985 to help indigent but brilliant students to help them go higher and be exposed to their God-given talents and to further promote the benefits of education, especially in the south-eastern Nigeria.

“I believe giving scholarship to poor determined students will bring a lot of relief to many households, which in turn will promote a better society,” he noted.

He, however, said the scholarship is only for the students who passed the last Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination to study in Tansian University for the 2020/2021 academic session.

He commended the chairman of the committee that selected beneficiaries for the scholarship, Reverend Benjamin Ilobeso, for a job well done and thanked the newly appointed Catholic Bishop of Ekwulobia Diocese, Bishop Peter Ebere Okpaleke, for his prayers, which he added made the event a huge success.

The event which climaxed with the presentation of scholarship certificate to each of the beneficiaries, had in attendance the traditional ruler of Uka community, youth leaders, the president of World Youth Alliance WYA, Mr. Daniel Amadife, parents of the beneficiaries, among others dignitaries.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

More Shocks As Unemployment Data Exposes Misery Status Of Nigerians

BEFORE now, economic and finance experts found it difficult to assess the healthy nature of the labour market and how to measure the impact of government policies targeted at creating jobs because of lack of real time labour data. But on Friday, August 14, 2020, the concerns were only slightly eased as the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) published second quarter (Q2):2020 labour statistics, the first report since Q3:2018…

MONDAY LINES: Obasanjo’s (D)Art Of Condolence

Ben Guriano of The Washington Post described them in 2018 as ‘taboo enforcers.’ These are trolls seeking to upend truth and subvert facts about the life and times of the dead. ‘Do not speak ill of the dead’ came originally from a Spartan philosopher, then it was latinated by the Romans to read De mortuis nihil nisi bonum – and got spread around the world like Chinese viruses. The black man, as in all cases, contracted the no-no and turned it into a religion, got drunk with it and won’t mind killing for it…

2.4 Million Households To Benefit From FG’s Stimulus Package — Presidential Aide

TO ensure food security for citizens, at least 2.4 million households will benefit from the Federal Government’s post-COVID-19 stimulus package, a presidential aide says. Dr Andrew Kwasari, Senior Special Assistant (SSA), to the President on Agriculture, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja. Kwasari spoke against the backdrop of projects anchored by the Nigerian Economic Sustainability Committee (NESC) to secure the economy against the effects of COVID-19…

SERAP Demands Withdrawal Of Broadcasting Code Seeking To Sanction Contents ‘Insulting’ Leader

THE Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has sent an open letter to President Muhammadu Buhari, urging him to “urgently instruct the Minister of Information and Culture, Mr Lai Mohammed, and the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to withdraw the apparently illegal broadcasting code and memo threatening to sanction any broadcast that denigrates, disrespects or insults the president, governors…