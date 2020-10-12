Tanker explosion claims 12 lives in Osun

No fewer than 12 persons reportedly burnt to death due to a tanker explosion that occurred on Ilesa-Akure highway, Osun State, on Monday.

The accident which occurred at Erin-Ijesha, a town of Oriade Local Government Area of the state, threw residents of the community into a state of sober reflection as they wept uncontrollably when a diesel laden tanker exploded after it spilt its contents on some vehicles queued on the highway due to traffic jam.

Tribune Online gathered that the tanker explosion which occurred in the afternoon further traffic congestion before the arrival of firefighters and officers of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) who eventually brought things into control.

Eyewitness account revealed that it took firefighters several hours to quench the fire. It also took Federal Road Safety officials a long while before they could bring the situation to normalcy.

According to the eyewitness, who simply identified himself as Adesola Agunbiade, several vehicles were burnt as a result of the explosion while people were trapped in the fire that claimed 12 lives.

He said: “Many vehicles were affected and it even caused gridlock on the road. The officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps are on ground, diverting motorists to ply Ipetu Ijesa town to ease the traffic.

“Many people were burnt to death while several others sustained injuries. I don’t know the numbers of those that are affected.”

Speaking on the incident, one of the road safety officials who refused to mention his name said, “All that I can say is to thank God.”

On the number of casualties, he said: “For now, I can’t speak on it.”

Also, Police Public Relations Officer in Osun State, Mrs Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the development to journalists but said she could not give the number of casualties yet.