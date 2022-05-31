Tanker drivers block Abuja-Lokoja Highway over the death of one tanker driver

Tanker drivers on Monday night, blocked the Abuja-Lokoja highway following alleged death of one of their colleagues who refused to stop for check at a military point around Jamata, close to Murtala Mohammed Bridge.

Sources claimed that the tanker driver refused to stop when flagged down at the military checkpoint and was chased by the security personnel.

The driver was said to have stopped his vehicle on noticing that he was being chased, attempted to run into the bush, but fell into a ditch and was seriously injured.

He was rushed to hospital for medical attention but later died.

His death was said to have annoyed other tanker drivers who later blocked the Abuja-Lokoja highway.

Meanwhile, the governor of Kogi state, Alhaji Yahaya Bello on Tuesday, ordered the immediate reopening of Abuja-Lokoja-Lagos highway blocked by tanker drivers.





Bello gave the order in Lokoja through his Special Adviser on Security Matters, Mr Omodara Jerry.

The governor expressed sadness over the death of the driver, but condemned the action of the tanker drivers’ union, saying there were better ways of channelling their grievances.

He said the Abuja-Lokoja-Lagos highway is a critical road and its continued blockade was detrimental to businesses and to the lives of the people.

“The Guards Commander and his men are already on their way to ensure fruitful dialogue with the aggrieved tanker drivers for the possible reopening of the highway.

“This blockade has affected businesses of Nigerians and might endanger some people with critical health issues. Imagine if an expectant mother falls into labour in the resultant gridlock.

“Blocking the highway is not the best way to handle issues.

“Where you are aggrieved in one way or the other, you must look at what the provisions of the law say so that you don’t take the law into your hands,’’ he said.

The governor also advised security agents to always exercise caution in handling issues in order not to create crisis.

Officials of the Federal Road Safety Commission and other security personnel are still battling to pacify the drivers to remove the blockade as at the time of this report.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…over the death of one tanker driver

over the death of one tanker driver

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

NIGERIAN workers are constitutionally-free to participate in politics, lawyer, Mr Femi Falana has said. He was responding to the warning from the central government to civil servants to stay off politics…over the death of one tanker driver

over the death of one tanker driver