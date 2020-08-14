Tambuwal’s District Head, Mainasara Attahiru, dies

The District Head of Tambuwal in Tambuwal Local Government area of Sokoto State, Alhaji Sa’ad Mainasara Attahiru is dead.

The state Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, while condoling the people of the state in a message he personally signed described the late monarch as a man who lives for peace.

He said the late District Head dies in Abuja after a protracted illness and will be buried in Tambuwal later today according to Islamic rights.

“It is with a heavy heart and total submission to the will of Allah that I, on behalf of the government and good people of Sokoto state announce the passage of our Royal Father, the District Head of Tambuwal, Alhaji Sa’ad Mainasara Attahiru.

“The late monarch died after a protracted illness in Abuja on Thursday and will be buried today in Tambuwal according to Islamic rites.

“May Allah (SWT) grant him Aljannatul Firdaus and his family the fortitude to bear the loss.”

