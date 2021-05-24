Tambuwal’s Commissioner for Agriculture, Azika Tureta, dies in Sokoto

Sokoto State government has again lost a serving member of the state executive council and Commissioner for Agriculture, Honourable Azika Tureta, who died at the Usmanu Danfodiyo Teaching Hospital (UDUTH), on Sunday night.

Information gathered by our correspondent in the state confirmed that the grassroots politician will be buried this morning in Tureta, his hometown by 11 am.

According to a statement credited to one of the top aides to the governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, the departed politician was described as a humble, amiable and grassroots politician who has made his mark as a politician in the state.

“Truly, Hon Tureta served his people and state well by standing on what is right and fighting for their development and survival a long time before now.

“He was at one time a member of the Federal House of Representatives representing Bodinga, Dange Shuni and Tureta Federal Constituency on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) before he later emerged as the chairman of the party in the state.

“Tureta was a very hardworking, strategic leader that appreciates teamwork and talents even among our party elders during our heydays.

“People of Tureta, Sokoto State and our government lost an icon, a committed, trusted ally and great politician with ideas, respect and courage on issues that affect well being of the people.

“He is a man with vast experiences in attending complicated issues with greater solutions for peace and cohesion,” the source added.

