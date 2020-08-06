Tambuwal swears-in new acting Grand Khadi

Sequel to the expiration of the tenure of Muhammad Tambari Usman Yabo as the Grand Khadi of Sokoto State, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal on Wednesday swore-in his replacement.

The new acting Grand Khadi is Khadi Shuaibu Sodangi Achida.

A statement signed by the special adviser on media and publicity to Governor Tambuwal disclosed that the governor said the tenure of Yabo has expired by law, hence the need to appoint the acting grand khadi.

He charged the newly appointed acting grand khadi to be upright and carry his colleagues along in the discharge of his duty.

Pointing out that the judicial arm of government in the state is not without its challenges, the governor said his administration is planning to build more courts and houses to accommodate judicial officers.

On the outgoing grand khadi, the governor congratulated him for ending his career as grand khadi without blemishes to his record.

He commended him for his contribution during his tenure.

