Tambuwal swears-in Grand Khadi for Sokoto State

Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal had on Monday swore-in the newly appointed Grand Khadi of the state, Khadi Sodangi Shu’aibu Achida.

The swearing ceremony was held at the council chamber, Government House, Sokoto.

In his remarks at the ceremony, Gov. Tambuwal commended the state Judicial Service Commission (JSC) under the leadership of the state Chief Judge for a rancour-free process on the emergence of the new Grand Khadi.

A statement signed by the special adviser on media and publicity to the governor, Muhammad Bello, said the governor also thanked the National Judicial Council (NJC) for approving the state’s government recommendation of the appointment of Khadi Shua’ibu to be a Grand Khadi.

He also thanked the leadership and members of the Sokoto State House of Assembly (SOHA) for a smooth process in the appointment.

While congratulating the new Grand Khadi for attaining the viable position the governor appealed to him to be just and fair in the discharge of his duty.

Tambuwal added that his administration will continue to give the judiciary and legislature the support and cooperation required for the betterment of the state.

He also explained that the state government is currently renovating the state High Court complex as well as building three divisional High Court complexes at Isa, Gwadabawa and Tambuwal.

The governor said the complexes are nearing completion and will soon be commissioned.

