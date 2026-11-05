Tambuwal: Sokoto turnout at Atiku’s rally shows Nigerians’ desire for change

Former Sokoto State Governor and Senator representing Sokoto South, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has said the massive turnout at the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential campaign flag-off in Sokoto reflects Nigerians’ growing desire for a change in leadership ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Tambuwal, who welcomed the ADC presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to Sokoto on Wednesday, said the enthusiastic reception accorded the former vice president demonstrated the people’s confidence in his leadership.

In a statement issued by his media office, the senator described Sokoto as Atiku’s “first home”, saying the former vice president received an overwhelming welcome from the Sultan Abubakar III International Airport through the streets of the state capital to the party’s campaign headquarters.

He said the turnout was particularly remarkable despite alleged attempts to frustrate the party’s activities through intimidation, harassment and denial of access to campaign venues and hotel accommodation.

According to Tambuwal, the challenges did not discourage supporters, who turned out in large numbers to demonstrate their solidarity with Atiku and the ADC.

He described the reception as a significant political statement, reflecting Nigerians’ desire for Atiku to lead the country as president.

Tambuwal also commended members of the ADC Presidential Campaign Council, led by Kashim Ibrahim-Imam, particularly the party’s vice-presidential candidate, Rotimi Amaechi, for their commitment to the campaign.

He equally acknowledged the contributions of the party’s National Chairman, Senator David Mark; National Secretary, Rauf Aregbesola; and other leaders who attended the event.

Atiku, accompanied by party leaders and members of his campaign team, also paid a courtesy visit to the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, at his palace.

The former governor thanked the people of Sokoto State for their support, describing their participation as instrumental to the success of the campaign flag-off.

“Together, we remain resolute in our determination to build a better Nigeria and to make Nigeria affordable again,” Tambuwal said.

He expressed optimism about the party’s prospects in the 2027 presidential election, insisting that the ADC remained committed to building a better Nigeria.