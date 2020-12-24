Tambuwal signs N176bn appropriation bill into law

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State has signed into law the 2021 budget appropriation bill of over N176 billion into law.

A statement signed by his special adviser on media and publicity, Muhammad Bello, said the governor while signing the budget expressed appreciation to the Speaker and members of the Sokoto State House of Assembly (SOHA) for the passage of the bill into law.

“He said the feat shows the commitment and patriotism of the state legislators in the discharge of their mandate to the people of Sokoto State. You have properly demonstrated very uncommon patriotism devoid of partisanship.”

Bello further said the Governor commended them for uniting together for the common man in the state irrespective of political party differences, urging them to continue working together in the same direction.

The governor also thanked the state civil servants for their hard work and commitment in discharging their responsibilities.

Tambuwal used the occasion to call on people of the state to adhere strictly to the COVID-19 protocols as the second wave of the pandemic emerges.

Earlier, the Speaker of Sokoto State House of Assembly, Aminu Muhammad Achida, said the 2021 budget was passed into law after deliberations and careful scrutiny.

He said the House did not add or reduce the N176, 685,535,643.47 budget presented to it by the executive arm of government, emphasizing that the state legislature was highly impressed with the great achievements recorded by the executive in the implementation of the 2020 budget.

He said that despite the financial challenges in 2020 the budget, many successes were recorded in education, healthcare and rural development among others.

The Speaker assured the governor that the state legislature will ensure speedy passage of any bill aimed at improving the living condition of the citizenry.