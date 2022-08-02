Tambuwal rejigs cabinets, approves postings for new commissioners

By Olakunle Maruf - Sokoto
Tambuwal

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, has effected the reshuffling of his cabinet.

The governor, according to a press statement signed by his media aide, Muhammad Bello, and made available to newsmen also approved the postings of five newly-appointed commissioners in his cabinet.

According to the statement, the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Isah Bajini Galandaci was moved to Ministry of Rural Development while Honourable Akibu Dalhatu who replaced him will also oversee the Ministry of Youths and Sports.

Hon. Dahiru Yusuf Yabo will not oversee the Ministry of Water Resources; Hon Bashir Muhammad Lambara, Solid Mineral; Hon. Abdullahi Abubakar Dange, Social Welfare while the former publicity secretary of the PDP in the state, Hon. Abdullahi Yusuf Hausawa was assigned with Home Affairs.

The governor also gave portfolios to Hon. Salihu Maidaji, Works; Hon. Bashir Gidado, Commerce and Trade Development; Hon. Abdullahi Maigwandu, Local Government and Community Development; Hon. Usman Suleiman Dan Madamin Isa, Religious; Hon. Abubakar Maikudi Ahmad, Careers and Security Matters while Hon. Aminu Bala Bodinga was returned to his former ministry of Lands and Housing.

The statement further disclosed that Prof. Aisha Madawaki was assigned with Higher Education and Hon. Hassan Muhammad Maccido, Budget and Economic Planning

The Commissioner for Health, Hon. Ali Inname is also expected to oversee Ministry of Finance, while Hon. Aliyu Balarabe Dandin Mahe is the new Commissioner for Energy and Petroleum Resources and will overseer the Ministry of Environment.

