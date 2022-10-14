Tambuwal: PDP has not suspended its presidential campaign

DIRECTOR-GENERAL of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Organisation and Sokoto State governor, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal, has debunked rumours doing the round that the organisation has set aside its drive for votes which was kickstarted last week.

He told newsmen in Lagos on Thursday that contrary to what is being circulated in social media and similar platforms, the campaign train “is continuing in Kaduna by the grace of God on Monday.”

Tambuwal said, “I was amazed and taken aback last night when I saw on social media and on very many platforms that we’ve called off our campaign.

“That is far from the truth. In fact, it is fake news. People are looking forward to our coming to states, capitals and villages because PDP is the party to beat in 2023. “Other parties are afraid because they have not started (their campaigns). None of them has constituted campaign councils, not to even talk of starting. They are trying to throw spanner at our works.”

Tambuwal, who doubles as the chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) and the PDP Governors Forum, said, “They [those behind the rumour] will not succeed. It is one of those shenanigans when you see a party doing well and its candidate is better than yours. What you begin to do is to cause mischief. It is not going to work. We’ll run our campaign. As I said before, it is going to be issue-based. We believe there are sufficient problems bedeviling our country.

“I believe in the candidature of Atiku [Abubakar] and [Ifeanyi] Okowa. I also believe that when we get there, we shall do better for Nigeria; and, we hope we are able to convince Nigerians to vote for Atiku/Okowa come February 2023.”

He assured that the campaign team will replicate the kind of scenario it had in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, where thousands of party supporters turned up for the kick-off of the presidential rally Monday last week.