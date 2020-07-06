Tambuwal mourns former Minister, Late Inuwa Abdulkadir

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State has mourned the late former Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Barrister Inuwa Abdulkadir who died in Sokoto on Monday.

According to a condolence letter signed by Governor Tambuwal, he described the late politician as not only a brother but a good friend whom they both shared an inexplicable bond over the years.

He said “Allah, who gives and takes life when he wills, knows best.

“Certainly, I am short of words to describe the passing on of my brother and good friend with whom I share an inexplicable bond over the years. Late Barrister Inuwa Abdulkadir and I have come a long way since our zestful childhood till now.

“An unassuming, compassionate and reliable political ally and a colleague at the bar, he never wavered in his commitment to the welfare and development of the people of Sokoto state in particular and Nigeria in general.

“He fought brilliantly without anticipating a reward. He was firm in his belief in fate, taking in his stride any unfortunate incident that could shake the faith of a lesser mortal.

“A strong pillar upon which I more often than not rest my weight of worries, no doubt Nigeria and Sokoto state have lost a true son, patriotic and upright, in Barrister Inuwa Abdulkadir.

“He passed on at a time when all of us in Sokoto needed him most, leaving a gap that would take some time to fill.

“As we mourn him, I, on behalf of the family, government and good people of Sokoto, pray for the repose of his soul. May he find rest and peace in the hereafter. May Aljanna Firdaus be his final abode. Amin.

“I also condole his esteemed family and assure them of our support and encouragement. May the good Lord strengthen them and give them ample fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss. Amin”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE