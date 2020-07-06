Tambuwal mourns former Minister, Late Inuwa Abdulkadir

Latest News
By Olakunle Maruf - Sokoto
Tambuwal mourns former Minister, Late Inuwa Abdulkadir

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State has mourned the late former Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Barrister Inuwa Abdulkadir who died in Sokoto on Monday.

According to a condolence letter signed by Governor Tambuwal, he described the late politician as not only a brother but a good friend whom they both shared an inexplicable bond over the years.

He said “Allah, who gives and takes life when he wills, knows best.

“Certainly, I am short of words to describe the passing on of my brother and good friend with whom I share an inexplicable bond over the years. Late Barrister Inuwa Abdulkadir and I have come a long way since our zestful childhood till now.

ALSO READ: Bubonic plague hits China as COVID-19 ravages the world

“An unassuming, compassionate and reliable political ally and a colleague at the bar, he never wavered in his commitment to the welfare and development of the people of Sokoto state in particular and Nigeria in general.

“He fought brilliantly without anticipating a reward. He was firm in his belief in fate, taking in his stride any unfortunate incident that could shake the faith of a lesser mortal.

“A strong pillar upon which I more often than not rest my weight of worries, no doubt Nigeria and Sokoto state have lost a true son, patriotic and upright, in Barrister Inuwa Abdulkadir.

“He passed on at a time when all of us in Sokoto needed him most, leaving a gap that would take some time to fill.

“As we mourn him, I, on behalf of the family, government and good people of Sokoto, pray for the repose of his soul. May he find rest and peace in the hereafter. May Aljanna Firdaus be his final abode. Amin.

“I also condole his esteemed family and assure them of our support and encouragement. May the good Lord strengthen them and give them ample fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss. Amin”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

STAY STRONGER, LONGER AND SATISFY MADAM LIKE NEVER BEFORE WITH THIS NATURAL SUPPLEMENTS WITH NO SIDE EFFECTS. CLICK NOW.

SHOCKING! PREMATURE, SMALL DICKED CIVIL SERVANT REVEALS ANCIENT NATURAL SECRET THAT MYSTERIOUSLY JERKED HIS DEAD MANHOOD TO LIFE WITH STIFF ROCK HARD ERECTIONS AND A FULL SIZE

AT LAST! QUICK RELEASE AND SMALL CUCUMBER FINALLY OVER.SCREW IYAWO HARD ALL NIGHT LONG TILL SHE SCREAMS YOUR NAME BECAUSE OF YOUR NEW LONG LASTING BIG STRONG HEAVENLY DICK

You might also like
Latest News

Firm gives 10,000 farmers fertilizers as palliatives in Sokoto

Latest News

NBS rating: Sokoto not among poorest states in Nigeria ― Tambuwal

Latest News

NGF committed to financial autonomy of legislature, judiciary ― Tambuwal

Latest News

Tambuwal donates 16 more operational vehicles to Army, Airforce

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More