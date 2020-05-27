Tambuwal lauds FG for establishing Police trust fund

Gov Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State on Wednesday lauded the Federal Government for establishing the Police Trust Fund (PTF) to make the Nigeria Police more functional.

Tambuwal, who spoke at the inauguration of the State Community Policing Advisory Committee (SCPAC) in Sokoto, expressed the hope that the fund would help in addressing most of the challenges facing the Police.

The governor spoke glowingly of the excellent working relationship that exists between security agencies and the state government.

“However, there is the need for synergy between the Nigeria Police and other stakeholders in order to improve security in the country.

“More effort should be made to ensure that only people with good character are recruited into the force,’’ he said.

The governor commended the Police for protecting lives and property of the citizenry and for initiating the advisory committee in the state.

Earlier, the Deputy Inspector General of Police, North West zone, DIG Abdul Danwawu, said the purpose of establishing the committee was to ensure that all stakeholders were carried along in the policing of their communities.

He added that all voluntary organisations that were duly registered might have a role in this concept of community policing.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Ibrahim Ka’oje assured that the committee would be made functional and well administered.

(NAN)

