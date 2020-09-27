Tambuwal inaugurates 36-man committee for Hisbah

As a result of tussle for power and factionalisation of the leadership of the Hisbah committee in the state, the Sokoto State government has disbanded it and halted all its activities.

This was disclosed by Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal while inaugurating a 36-man committee saddled with the responsibility of re-organising and harmonising the activities of Hisbah in the state.

A statement by the special adviser on media and publicity to the Governor, Muhammed Bello, said the new committee is led by the Wazirin Sokoto, Prof. Sambo Wali Junaid, and has as its Secretary, the Permanent Secretary in the state’s Cabinet Affairs office, Alhaji Bande Rikina.

Other members comprise of Islamic scholars, security agents, representatives of the Sultanate Council, civil society groups, the Ministry of Religious Affairs, the Ministry for Justice, Women in Daawa, the Federation of Muslim Women Associations of Nigeria (FOMWAN), the Muslim Students Society (MSS), among others.

Hitherto, the Hisbah committee in the state has been rocked by crisis for so many years as three persons have been simultaneously claiming to be leaders of the committee without the government’s approval.

Governor Tambuwal said the inauguration of the committee became necessary because of the need to have a legitimate structure that will perform the activities of the Hisba according to law.

He charged the committee to look at the law establishing the Hisbah in the state in order to come out with a comprehensive report on what its statutory roles are.

In his acceptance speech, the Chairman of the committee, Prof. Junaid thanked the government for finding them worthy to serve it.

He said they will do everything humanly possible to carry out their assignment effectively.

Waziri added that in the course of their assignment they will consult the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar and other stakeholders for further advise and inputs.

