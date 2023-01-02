Tambuwal, Deputy, PDP guber candidate escape death

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, his deputy, Alhaji Manir Dan’Iya, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate, Saidu Umar and several PDP stalwarts in Sokoto escaped death as hoodlums attacked their convoy on Sunday evening.

Their convoy was allegedly attacked while returning from campaign rallies in Silame local government area and Wamakko local government area respectively.

The attack occurred in the outskirts of Wamakko town, on their way back to Sokoto township.

Others who survived the attack, include notable dignitaries on the convoy who escaped unhurt include, the deputy governorship candidate Hon Sagir Bafarawa and the visiting Kebbi State PDP Guber candidate, Gen Aminu Bande (rtd).

An eye witness who narrated that the convoy of the governor narrowly escaped, told our correspondent that some of the cars in the convoy had their windscreen damaged.

The source who craved anonymity said, “there was pandemonium and everyone had to think of escape. By the time the dust settled, two of the vehicles I can identify was those of the Governor’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity and the official SUV that conveyed the Permanent Secretary (Protocol) to the Governor.

“The attackers threw stones at the moving vehicles in the convoy striking the front windscreen of the Governor’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity official SUV and piercing the the rear screen of the official SUV in tow, conveying the Permanent Secretary (Protocol) to the Governor.”

Highlight of the campaign rallies was the defection of Zayyanu Wamakko, a notable political ally of former governor Aliyu Wamakko, from the opposition APC to PDP, in Wamakko local government area of the state.

Speaking with our correspondent, an aide to the governor who spoke on condition of anonymity confirmed the attack and said the party will react appropriately according to the law.