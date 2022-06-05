Tambuwal, deputy get PDP senatorial tickets for Sokoto South, North

Gov. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has been pronounced as the Senatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Sokoto South.

With this development, Gov. Tambuwal is now seeking to represent seven local government areas in the red chamber come 2023.

The local government areas are: Bodinga, Dange/Shuni, Kebbe, Shagari, Tambuwal, Tureta and Yabo local government areas.

It will be recalled that the governor last week stepped down for Atiku Abubakar during the last presidential primary of the party in Abuja.

Governor Tambuwal had previously represents Tambuwal/Kebbe federal constituency in the House of Representatives, where he rose to become the Speaker of the house in his third term.

By this declaration, the governor will slug it out with the incumbent, Senator Danbaba Dambuwa, who recently dump PDP for APC.





In a related development, the state deputy governor, Muhammad Manir Dan’Iya, who was also the leading governnorship aspirant on the platform of PDP before his shocking withrawal which pave way for the former secretary to the state government, Saidu Umar Ubandoma, to emerge as the Governorship candidate has also emerged as the senatorial candidate for Sokoto North.

Dan’Iya, who is the Walin Sokoto, a traditional title bestowed on him by tge Sultanate council is by this latest development expected to slug it out in the polls come next general elections with the leader of APC and another former governor in the state, Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko.

Recall that the state governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, while announcing the consensus candidate of the former secretary of the state government as the candidate of the party, disclosed that the deputy governor will be compensated with a Senatorial tickets of the party.

Meanwhile, some political analyst in the state has described the forthcoming general election especially the Sokoto North senatorial contest as the clash of two titans in Sokoto politics.

Mal. Abdul Abdulkarim, while reacting to the choice of the two Ieading candidate, Wamakko and Dan’Iya, said both of them are grassroots politician who can not be push away.

“I am sure with the emergence of the deputy governor as the PDP candidate, the camp of Senator Wamakko knows this time, they have a formidable opponent to slug it out with.

“The election is going to be the first time in a very long time that serious contest will happen in the senatorial zone,” he added.

