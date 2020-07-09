Tambuwal condemns rising case of politicisation of public offices in Nigeria

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State has expressed concern over the politicising of the operations of public office by public officeholders.

The governor made the observation on Wednesday when he received the National Chairman of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB), Professor Muhammad Isah at Government House, Sokoto.

A statement from the special adviser on media and publicity to the governor said he made the observation against the backdrop of a revelation made by Prof. Muhammad that the number of Sokoto indigenes benefitting from the conditional cash transfer instituted by the CCB is not much.

He said contrary to what the Chairman disclosed, the state government has been giving all necessary support to the programme, but some undisclosed highly placed personnel were sabotaging its efforts, thus shortchanging the people of Sokoto State.

Nonetheless, Governor Tambuwal said that state government has established a high profile team under the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Saidu Umar (Mallam Ubandoman Sokoto), in collaboration with the leaders handling the programme in order to ensure that significant improvement is recorded on the matter.

Tambuwal also called on the Federal Government to properly fund the CCB to enable it to perform its duties effectively.

On COVID-19 palliatives received from the Federal Government, Governor Tambuwal said they were handed over to the state’s Zakkat and Waqaf Commission (SOZECOM), which distributed the same judiciously to the needy.

He called on the public service to give maximum cooperation to the CCB to encourage it in conducting its duty without any hitch.

On the request for public enlightenment on the activities of the bureau in the state media organisations, the governor directed the ministry of information to collaborate with it (CCB) with a view to allotting them free airtime for the publicising of the activities of the organisation.

Earlier in his address, the national chairman CCB, Professor Isah said they were in the state to monitor the distribution of COVID-19 provided by the federal government to different states.

He expressed satisfaction with the method used by the Sokoto State government in the distribution exercise of the palliatives.

Professor Isa also challenged the Sokoto State government to intensify efforts to ensure that the number of conditional cash transfer beneficiaries registered increases.

He also stressed the need to the state government to intensify the effort on public enlightenment and training of officers that are supposed to handle the programme.

The CCB Chairman had earlier condoled the governor, his family and people of Sokoto State over the death of late Barrister Inuwa Abdulkadir, former Vice Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE