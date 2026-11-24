Former Sokoto State Governor, Senator Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has praised Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo, for approving the use of Muhammadu Buhari Square by the African Democratic Congress (ADC) for its political rally.

Tambuwal described the decision as a demonstration of political tolerance and statesmanship, saying it reflected respect for democratic values and the rights of opposition parties to participate in the political process.

In a statement shared on his X handle on Tuesday, the senator said political differences should not prevent leaders from promoting peaceful coexistence and respecting the rights of other political actors.

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“Our democracy is strengthened when leaders, irrespective of political affiliations, recognise and respect the constitutional rights of others to freely assemble, associate and participate in the democratic process,” he said.

He also commended the people of Kogi State for maintaining peace and order throughout the rally.

Tambuwal urged political leaders to rise above partisan interests and work towards protecting the country’s unity and democratic stability.

“As political leaders, we must continually remind ourselves that democracy is not a contest of enemies but a contest of ideas, and that our political differences must never overshadow our shared commitment to the peace, unity and progress of our country,” he added.

The commendation comes against the backdrop of complaints by opposition parties in some states over alleged restrictions on access to public facilities for political gatherings.

In Sokoto State, the ADC had accused the state government of denying it access to some public venues for its political activities, including Gingiya Stadium and Race Course Square.

The party also alleged that its request to use the Trade Fair Complex was initially subjected to a high charge before the approval was subsequently withdrawn.

The development has renewed debate over political tolerance and the need for governments to provide a level playing field for all political parties, particularly as preparations for the 2027 general elections gather momentum.