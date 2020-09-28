Tambuwal charges new PDP executive on membership drive

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State has charged new leaders and executive of the state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to operate an open-door policy to accommodate more people willing to join the party.

A statement signed by the special adviser on media and publicity to the governor, Muhammad Bello, said Tambuwal made the plea while hosting a new state and local government PDP executive in the state.

The governor said by opening their doors more supporters will join the party as many people are already showing their interests to do so.

He said there is a need for the new executives to bring unity among the party supporters and also urged them to carry everybody along in order to move the party forward.

Tambuwal commended the party faithful for the peaceful conduct of the party congresses at all levels in the state.

While congratulating the new executive, the governor assured them that his administration is willing to give all necessary support and cooperation to the them so as to enable them perform their duties effectively.

He charged them to justify the confidence party members have in them and operate as a one family.

In his address, the new chairman of the state PDP, Alhaji Bello Muhammad Goronyo, said the new executive will work hand in hand with the state government with a view to contributing their quota.

He thanked the party supporters for giving them opportunity to serve and also called for unity and cooperation to enable the party achieve its goals of moving the state forward.

