Tambuwal bags two African Union awards

The African Union Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) of the African Union (AU) on Thursday conferred on Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto two awards in recognition of his sterling leadership qualities, futuristic perspectives and championing of women/girls rights.

The awards were entitled: AU African Role Model and Envoy of Good Governance,” and “Ambassador for the New Decade 2020-2030 African Women Financial Inclusion in Nigeria,” which project is billed to be flagged off on March 30.

Presenting the awards to the governor in Abuja, the Nigerian representative and Chairperson, African Union ECOSOC, Dr Tunji Asaolu, accompanied by the Special Adviser Political Affairs AU ECOSOC and the Head, Women and Gender Affairs Cluster Committee, AU ECOSOC, said they were in recognition of the strides of Tambuwal in the educational sector and women empowerment in Sokoto State.

He explained that “the aim and objective of this is to champion this decade in Nigeria using this conferment to facilitate developmental project and support to Sokoto State while recognising that the governor serves as a role model to others.”

He added that over the years, the spirit of pan-Africanism, which was part of the basis of the AU, had waned and need to be reawakened by recognising those that can rejuvenate it.

“The purpose of these awards is to provide advisory opinions to governments in Nigeria and identify those that can champion the issues of pan-Africanism that has been moribund for long,” Dr Asaolu said.