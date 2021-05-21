Tambuwal assures corps members of safe stay in Sokoto

The Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has assured the Corps members posted to the State of Maximum security and improve welfare.

Tambuwal stated this on Friday during the swearing-in of 2021 Batch A stream II Corp members at Wamakko permanent orientation camp.

The Governor represented by the State Coordinator of NYSC Mr Philip Enatonme Enaberue, enjoined the Corp members to be law-abiding and be good ambassadors of their families and the state they came from.

“First of all let me congratulate you for the success recorded in your various courses of study that qualified you for call up for national service he added.

He noted that NYSC scheme is of the most enduring organization in the country stressing that its vital role in sustaining national integration, social development and promoting a just and egalitarian society cannot be overemphasized.

He further stated that they are to see their participation in the preparatory stage of the one-year national service as fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of our great nation..

“Seize this rare opportunity to develop Nigeria and Nigerians into a great and dynamic economy he stated.

He implored them to be aware that the three weeks period of the orientation exercise would place much demand on their strength, discipline, tolerance and level of sacrifice.

The Governor urged them to adhere strictly to COVID19 approved guidelines on the camp by the washing of hands regularly, wearing facemasks at all times, observing physical social distancing and the likes and also enjoined them to sensitize their host communities on the negatives impact of COVID19 to mitigate its spread

He urged them to fully participate in the repackaged skills acquisition and entrepreneurship development geared towards making each of them self reliant.

The Chief Judge of the state Justice Muhammad Sa’aidu Sifawa represented by Bashir Ibrahim chief registrar of the state high court administered the oath of allegiance on 1049 Corp members comprising 533 males and 516 females.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Tambuwal assures corps members Tambuwal assures corps members

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Tambuwal assures corps members Tambuwal assures corps members