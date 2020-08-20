Tambuwal approves renovation of two Sokoto hospitals

Sokoto State, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has approved the renovation of two General Hospitals in Kware and Wamakko local governments area.

The governor revealed this at the grand opening of Marafa Clinic and Maternity built by an indigene of Kware local government, Dr Abdullahi Marafa in Kware.

Represented by his deputy Hon. Manir Muhammad Dan’iya, Governor Tambuwal said the construction of the two hospitals which was abandoned by the previous administration if completed would be of immense help in the provision of quality health care in the area.

He expressed displeasure over the non-completion of the project, a reason why he said his administration is determined to complete and put them to use.

The deputy governor said Tambuwal’s administration has earmarked over N10 billion for the building of ultra-modern premier hospitals in Sabon Birni and Tambuwal to complement the existing State Specialist Hospital.

This is in addition to the award of a contract for the construction of the Sokoto State Teaching Hospital in Kasarawa which will serve as a centre of learning to medical students from the state-owned university.

A statement signed by the Director of Press, Office of the Deputy Governor, Aminu Abdullahi Abubakar said he applauded the dedication and patriotism of Dr Marafa in providing the clinic to cater for antenatal, laboratory and maternity services, pointing out that government alone cannot shoulder the responsibilities of providing health and education to citizens, thus the need for philanthropists to assist.

Speaking the commissioner of health, Dr Ali Muhammad Inname praised the effort of Dr Marafa for providing the clinic in his domain.

Dr Inname promised any willing philanthropist of the state government continuous support in order to complement the state government’s efforts in that direction.

On COVID-19, the commissioner said all arrangements are in top gear for private clinics and hospitals in Sokoto to serve as testing centres for the pandemic.

