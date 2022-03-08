Tambuwal applauds FG over Ukraine evacuation, fight against insecurity

The Federal Government has been commended for its sustained efforts in rescuing and bringing back Nigerians, especially students trapped in Ukraine as a result of the invasion of the former by Russia.

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State, who gave the commendation while receiving the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, also applauded the Federal Government for its non-partisan support to the state in checkmating the spate of insecurity that has ravaged parts of it and the country in the recent past.

According to the governor, in a statement by Muhammad Bello, his Special Adviser onMedia and Publicity: “I commend the Federal Government for the ongoing efforts to evacuate trapped Nigerians in Ukraine,” the governor said while singling out the minister for his determination and patriotism in ensuring the triumph of Nigeria’s diplomacy.

“He is among the few foreign ministers we have had that speak every important language in the world. He is doing well and representing our country very well in every fora internationally,” the governor said.

Praying to God to continue to strengthen President Muhammadu Buhari to confront all security challenges facing the country, Tambuwal appreciated the support of the Federal Government in tackling insecurity in the state, emphasising that “there is synergy among security apparatuses working in Sokoto.

“Peace is gradually returning to Sokoto,” he said, noting that “whatever affects one state in Nigeria affects all and even neighbouring countries.”

On the role of Sokoto in sustaining national cohesion and integration, the governor said the state “is one state where everyone is treated equally, explaining that there no discrimination in terms of provision of subsidised education, housing and empowerment to the people of Sokoto and Nigerians of all shades and convictions living in the state.

“We must work towards ensuring that all of us are one. We must not discriminate against one another. We must work as one people who have the country at heart,” Tambuwal disclosed.

In his remarks, Onyeama said he and his team were in Sokoto to commiserate with the government and people of the state over the tragedies witnessed and suffered over time.

He said within this period the international community has inundated the ministry to convey condolences and assured the state of the continued solidarity of the Federal Government and the international community.