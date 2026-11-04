Tambuwal alleges attacks on opposition, warns against political intimidation in Sokoto

Former Sokoto State Governor and Senator representing Sokoto South, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has accused the Sokoto State Government of intimidating opposition politicians, warning that attempts to restrict legitimate political activities pose a serious threat to democratic freedoms.

Tambuwal spoke on Monday when he received the presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Prince Adewole Adebayo, during a courtesy visit to his residence in Sokoto.

He alleged that the state government sealed the campaign office of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and that the party’s governorship candidate, Manir Muhammad Dan’iya, was assaulted by operatives of state-backed security outfits, specifically the Sokoto Marshal and Community Guards.

The lawmaker described the alleged incidents as an affront to Sokoto’s established tradition of hospitality, peaceful coexistence, and political tolerance, insisting that the state must remain open to all law-abiding citizens regardless of partisan affiliations.

“Sokoto belongs to all Nigerians. It must remain a welcoming environment where people from different political backgrounds can freely come, interact, and promote their ideas, particularly those relating to democracy and good governance,” Tambuwal said.

He noted that the opposition would firmly resist any coordinated scheme to stifle political space or intimidate citizens from active democratic participation.

Earlier, Adebayo explained that his delegation visited the state to congratulate the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, on the 20th anniversary of his ascension to the throne.

He described Sokoto as a vital pillar of Nigeria’s historical, intellectual, and political heritage, urging authorities to preserve its longstanding reputation for accommodating diverse opinions.

“We are here in Sokoto to register our well wishes to the Sultan of Sokoto on attaining 20 years on the throne. We thought we should be here because Sokoto, as we know, is integral to the history of Nigeria. We see Sokoto not just as a Caliphate, but as a seat of intellect,” Adebayo said.

The SDP presidential candidate added that no Nigerian should be subjected to harassment or denied freedom of movement anywhere in the federation on account of their political stance.

Commending Adebayo for entering the 2027 presidential race to challenge President Bola Tinubu, Tambuwal noted that electoral contests should be anchored on viable policy alternatives and dedication to national progress.

Reflecting on his political trajectory, the former governor noted that he resigned from the All Progressives Congress (APC) during former President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure because he was dissatisfied with the nation’s governance trajectory.

He added that his decisions in public life have always been driven by the desire to foster good governance, expressing openness to collaborating across party lines in the broader national interest.

“If you defeat my candidate and you are ready to work with us, we will join you. And if we defeat you because of these ideas that you have and your love for Nigeria, we will invite you into a government of national unity,” Tambuwal stated.

He maintained that cross-party collaboration, mutual respect, and fidelity to democratic norms are vital to preserving national cohesion.

Adebayo was accompanied on the visit by the SDP National Chairman, Prof. Abubakar Sadiq Gombe; the vice-presidential candidate, Dr. Usman Bugaje; and the Deputy National Chairman (South), Senator Ugochukwu Uba.