The minister of women affairs, Pauline Tallen has disclosed her willingness towards collaborating with women in positions of leadership to improve a lot of women both in Nigeria and outside the country.

The minister disclosed this while welcoming the ambassador of Burundi to Nigeria, Her Excellency, Marie-Jeanne Ntakirutimana, and her entourage, in her office in the company of the ministry’s management team in Abuja.

She said; “Apart from women being mothers of the nation; it is not too common to find women in leadership positions on the African continent like the Burundian ambassador is occupying.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Southwest PDP Backs Atiku, Insists Ayu Must Go

Tallen, Burundian ambassador canvas for women dev’t

Tallen, Burundian ambassador canvas for women dev’t

“Looking at all the female foreign ambassadors, we had ten before you came; I think the number is eleven now which I hope, some have not left. The last time I had meetings with all female ambassadors, we worked closely during COVID-19,” the minister revealed her excitement.

While commending the envoy for her visit, Tallen posited that Burundi is a sister country to Nigeria admitting that she enjoy a cordial relationship with the country’s past ambassadors to Nigeria.

Tallen observed that as most challenges across African countries are the same, the problems faced by women in the two countries are similar. According to the minister, “women work so hard for little pay; women are not acknowledged and given their rightful positions; particularly, in the political space.”

She further observed that “Kenya has however broken the records by having seven female governors that have just been sworn in.”

Tallen urged the Burundian ambassador to work closely with the ministry. She equally called on African leaders to concede more positions to women if they want the African continent to move forward and progress. Citing Rwanda as a clear example within African continent where women held sway mostly, the minister pointed out that the country has the highest number of women at controlling heights of governance and the private sector.





In a statement issued to newsmen in Abuja by the director, press & public relations, ministry of women affairs, Olujimi Oyetomi, the minister revealed that in Rwanda women’s participation in the; “Judiciary is 50-50; in legislature, it is 62%; in the executive, it is 62% and compared to Nigeria, we have less than 7%.”

The Burundian ambassador told the minister that her country’s minister of womenaffairs will be glad to work with Nigeria on issues concerning women in general. She further stated that there is a need for the two countries to partner for the advancement of women’s cause on the African continent.