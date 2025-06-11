Talks with EU: UK finalises post-Brexit deal on Gibraltar

The UK government has reached a post-Brexit agreement on Gibraltar, calling it “the last major unresolved issue from Brexit.”

Foreign Secretary David Lammy flew to Gibraltar late last night for talks with ministers, before heading to Brussels for final negotiations with the EU and Spain.

According to the government, the new deal “avoids the need” for checks on people and goods crossing the Gibraltar-Spain border and is intended to “support prosperity in the region.”

As part of the agreement, dual border checks will be carried out at Gibraltar airport by both Gibraltar and Spanish officials.

However, the UK government emphasized that “immigration and law and order in Gibraltar will remain the exclusive responsibility of Gibraltar’s authorities.”

Spanish officials will be in charge of maintaining Schengen Area integrity. The government said this arrangement is “similar to French police operating in London’s St Pancras station.”

A bespoke deal was necessary because Spain continues to claim sovereignty over Gibraltar, which the UK has controlled since the early 18th century.

Successive UK governments—both Tory and Labour—have consistently stated they will not cede Gibraltar to Spain.

Foreign Secretary Lammy said, “This government inherited a situation from the last government which put Gibraltar’s economy and way of life under threat. Today’s breakthrough delivers a practical solution after years of uncertainty.”

He added, “Alongside the government of Gibraltar, we have reached an agreement which protects British sovereignty, supports Gibraltar’s economy and allows businesses to plan for the long-term once again.”

Lammy also praised Gibraltar’s leadership: “I thank the chief minister and his government for their tireless dedication throughout the negotiations. The UK’s commitment to Gibraltar remains as solid as the Rock itself.”

(BBC)