An Osun State lawmaker, Adewumi Adeyemi has charged politicians and leaders to take responsibility for the challenges bedeviling the country saying true leadership begins with the actions and our ability to inspire change.

“It’s about actively engaging with our constituents, listening to their concerns, and guiding them toward healthier choices,” charged politicians on their ability to inspire change.

The lawmaker representing Obokun State Constituency said this while speaking with journalists after Osun Youth Leadership Conference organised by Nigerian Youth Congress, the state chapter with the tagged “Rethink”, Themed “Green Skills For Youth; Towards A Sustainable World” recently.

Adeyemi who was a panelist at the program, according to him, “Leadership is not limited to the decisions we make in our political capacity. True leadership begins with our actions and our ability to inspire change. It’s about actively engaging with our constituents, listening to their concerns, and guiding them toward healthier choices. As representatives of Osun State, we must take the lead in creating a society where drug abuse is replaced with empowerment, education, and hope.

“As members of the State House of Assembly, we bear a profound responsibility not only as leaders but also as advocates for positive change within our communities. Our leadership must extend beyond the legislative halls and echo in the lives of those we represent.

“Our state’s youth represent our future. By providing them with opportunities for personal development, education, and skill-building, we can steer them away from the traps of drug abuse and toward a path of success,” Adeyemi said.

While speaking on drugs abuse, Aderemi urged leaders to start by intensifying awareness “As leaders, we must use our influence to increase awareness about the dangers of drug abuse. This can be achieved through public campaigns, educational programs, and community initiatives that emphasize the real-life consequences of substance misuse.

Speaking further, addressing drug abuse requires a collaborative effort involving law enforcement, healthcare professionals, educators, community leaders, and families. “By working together, we can create a united front against this pervasive issue.

“Leaders should advocate for increased access to quality addiction treatment and rehabilitation services. By offering a helping hand to those who are struggling, we can facilitate their journey to recovery and reintegration into society,” he concluded.

