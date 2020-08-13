Take responsibility for your eyes, Catholic archbishop tells Nigerians

Retired archbishop of Ibadan, Dr Felix Alaba-Job has asked Nigerians to take responsibility for the care of their eyes and not push this to the government.

Alaba-Job, who spoke at the opening of the Centre for Eye Health and Retina Care, Eleta Eye Institute, in Ibadan, stated that Nigerians should not burden a government that is already laden with lots of responsibilities on healthcare delivery in the country.

He said regular eye checks remain an important part of good eye care to detect eye problems promptly, including use of glasses in those with poor eyesight due to ageing.

He, however, stated that the opening ceremony of the eye care centre should be a clarion call to Nigerians and philanthropists to increase support for the provision of eye care services in the country.

Archbishop of the archdiocese of Ibadan, Archbishop Gabriel Abegunrin, in his address, said the Eleta eye institute, was in response to people’s suffering and frequent requests for spiritual care for their eyes.

According to him, “we now know that we need more than the holy water; we can work with technology to make them well, especially since we found qualified doctors.”

The cleric assured that services at Eleta eye institute are both for the rich and poor, adding, “some who have will have to pay a little bit more for those who don’t have; this is how we do it.”

Medical director of the centre, Dr. Gboyega Ajayi, said the concept of the Centre for Eye Health and Retina Care was apt, with the advent of COVID-19 the need for social distancing and number of ophthalmologists practicing in Nigeria.

According to him, the task of ensuring eye care for all Nigerians is beyond the few ophthalmologists working in Nigeria as it will take them at least 77 years to attend to all Nigerians.

“The centre for eye health is about getting those who feel safe, who feel all is well with their eyes, who feel they have no problems, yet have a quiet, painless and unobtrusive eye problem, such as glaucoma, gradually damaging their eyes to come forward and save themselves before they develop irreversible visual impairment or blindness.

“The centre is about demand creation and providing ease of accessibility. Times have changed. COVID-19 has changed the way we work and live. Just as you are watching an occasion miles away, so will it be possible to have your eyes examined and treated from the safety of your homes or offices with the innovative ideas we are working on.”

