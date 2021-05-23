Take proactive approach, bishop tasks leaders on nation’s problems

The Presiding Bishop of Save and Serve Church, Bishop Jide Oriire, has admonished Nigerian leaders, especially the ruling class to take proactive measures in tackling the myriads of problems confronting the nation.

Bishop Oriire gave this admonition during his quarterly briefing at the church headquarters, Ologuneru, Ibadan, on Sunday.

He identified the problems to include, but not limited to insurgency, banditry, kidnapping, infrastructural decay, retrogressive educational system and moral decadence.

According to him, the first step at solving the problems is to identify the perpetrators of these crimes, stressing that President Muhammadu Buhari should as a matter of urgency convoke an assemblage of past Heads of State, retired and serving military generals, religious leaders, traditional rulers and the leadership of the National Assembly, with a view to making all of them take a common stand, identify and bring whoever is culpable to justice.

To this end, Bishop Oriire maintained that when the nation is calm and peace pervades the atmosphere, other areas of the economy begging for attention, such as educational retrogression, infrastructural decay, unemployment sexual abuse, internet fraud and youth restlessness will be focused upon.

He, therefore, advised all and sundry to “shun every action capable of aggravating the already-tense atmosphere and desist from such act, warning that religious fanatics, ethnic jingoists and individuals or groups fomenting problems in the guise of religion should be mindful of the fact that no one is in a position to fight for God; let God fight for himself.”

On the call for restructuring, the man of God said Nigeria should comprise different nations, such as Odudua Republic, Arewa Republic, Delta and Middle Belt Republic. “Let there be state police,” he said.

