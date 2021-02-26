‘Take fight against terrorism, banditry beyond rhetoric’

THE Muslim Media Watch Group of Nigeria (MMWG) has called on urged the new service chiefs to make their impacts felt by taking the fight against terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and other forms of violent crime in the country beyond rhetoric.

The MMWG made the call in a statement by its national coordinator, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, in a reaction to Tuesday’s attack on Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, by Boko Haram.

It urged the military and other security agencies in Nigeria to restrategise and improve their intelligence gathering mechanisms to be able to forestall impending attacks anywhere in the country.

The group commiserated with families of the victims of the Tuesday attack and called on the Federal Government to be proactive by enhancing the capacity of the military and other security agencies to wipe out criminals in the country through manpower development, training and provision of adequate weapons and other equipment.

Meanwhile, the MMWG commended the Kwara State government for the action it has taken so far on the agitation for the use of hijab in public schools.

The group reaffirmed its belief that wearing of hijab is a religious duty for female Muslims.

It attributed the absence of hijab controversy in Federal Government-owned schools to a circular issued about 10 years ago by the Federal Ministry of Education to the authorities of all Federal Government Colleges and Federal Government Girls Colleges across the country to allow interested female students to use the head cover.

The MMWG appealed to Christians and Muslims in the state to continue to live in peace, unity and harmony.

