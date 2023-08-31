The national president of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Comrade Chris Isiguzo, has called on his men to prioritise their health, saying that only a healthy body will deliver quality and efficient jobs.

Isiguzo stated this on Thursday at the NUJ/Zeberced Health Walk, which took place from Berger Junction and terminated at NUJ FCT Secretariat, Utako.

While commending the NUJ and Zeberced for coming out with such a lofty idea, the number one journalist urged journalists to always create time out of their tight schedule to attend to their health at all times. He added that constant exercise will keep the body fit and guide against any sickness that may damage the body.

“Zeberced is a construction company that felt it necessary to relate with journalists, knowing that we are

people who hardly have time for ourselves. And exercise is necessary, especially in the present-day world. You need to exercise yourself, considering the kind of things you eat. We don’t have time to allow them to burn out. It’s good to create this kind of platform so that journalists can exercise.

“We have had instances where people die of high blood pressure or diabetes and other diseases and sicknesses. Ordinarily, that is what exercise could have taken care of. So that is why what is happening today is a good one. I also want to appeal to them that it shouldn’t be a one-off thing because it is not something you do once and you stop. It is something you must do every day.





“Every time of your life you need to be exercising, and I want to appreciate them for what they have done and, of course, to the union to bring this to journalists. How else are you going to describe welfare? It is an empowerment, health empowerment. It is said that health is wealth, and when you are healthy, you are wealthy. All the money you spend will no longer be spent, you will save them. It is a good thing,” Isiguzo said.

Zeberced’s managing director, Adil Aydın Kurt, who led other senior management team to the event, said the health walk is part of the company’s corporate social responsibility and gives support to the media for its contribution to the world as a whole.

Medical personnel were on the ground to attend to the health needs of over 100 journalists, ranging from blood pressure tests to sugar level tests, and others.

